Ron Howard, wife Cheryl reveal worst impact of COVID on their marriage

Ron Howard has revealed how he and his wife Cheryl are reconnecting by bringing back a romantic habit they once cherished.

At the 2026 DOC NYC Visionaries Lunch at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, November 11, the 72-year-old American filmmaker and actor chatted with PEOPLE magazine about his long marriage to Cheryl, as the couple celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in June of this year.

Calling to mind, Howard shared that he and Cheryl went to dinner and watched a movie together on their first date, saying, “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, and then pizza.”

He went on to quip that everything went amazing: “Like America and the world, we’ve started going back to the movies again. It was slow, even for us.”

“Our romantic life has often been built around going to the movies, and that kind of dried up after COVID. I think two things happened. One is that excitement about binge TV watching has dulled a little bit. There’s great work on television, but for a minute there, it was kind of the most urgent, exciting, creative thing that you could experience.”

“Then COVID hit, and now we’ve just rediscovered going back to the movies at least once a week and having a date,” Ron Howard concluded.