Avril Lavigne drops surprise baby news

Avril Lavigne’s little baby girl has arrived.

On Friday, November 13, the Pop-Punk icon took to Instagram to announce her first baby’s arrival alongside a picture carousel, which featured a close-up picture of the baby’s tiny hands held by her parents, while in another, three pairs of sneakers could be seen placed on a skateboard. However, Avril has not revealed her partner.

As per the announcement, it read, “Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived.”

Previously, speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Grammy-nominated singer opened up about her dating approach and once she is in a relationship what she values the most.

“I never really did the dating thing,” Avril said. “I was always, like, in a pretty major relationship.”

She continued, “I would date me. I cook. I’m a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that.”

“The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with,” the Canadian pop sensation noted at the time.

“Obviously, it all just sounds cliché,” she continued, “someone that is trustworthy, ‘cause if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning,” she further said.