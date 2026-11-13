'Stray Kids' to perform in America and Europe

K-pop group Stray Kids is all set to perform in some ‌of the biggest venues of their careers.

According to reports, members of the group will perform across North America and Europe in 2027 as their extended "RUN IT" world tour moves into more stadiums.

The North American leg opens in Seattle on May 16, 2027, with the tour, also set to include shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others, culminating in a summer performance at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Alongside previously announced shows in Asia, Stray Kids ⁠is due to perform in a string of stadiums, according to the schedule from promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

"We're just really glad that we have the chance and opportunity to go further out and show our performances to the people that are waiting," Bang Chan, who leads the eight-member boy band, said in an interview in Seoul.

The tour comes after the group has set a series of commercial milestones that put it alongside some of the world's top touring and recording acts.

In August 2026, Stray Kids became the first act to see all nine of its chart entries go straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with its mini-album "THIS & THAT."