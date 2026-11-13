Taylor Swift’s former defender makes shocking Scooter Braun move

Taylor Swift’s old conflict with Scooter Braun came under the spotlight.

According to Radar Online, Taylor and Scooter’s headline-making feud got a twist as the pop superstar’s longtime friend, Todrick Hall, who once defended Taylor during the ownership feud with Scooter and called him an “evil person,” is now professionally collaborating with him for his new off-Broadway musical Midnight.

A source told the outlet, "Of all the producers in the world, Todrick chooses Scooter Braun?" adding, "Todrick was one of her fiercest defenders. Now he's working with the enemy."

"Apparently, friendship has a price tag!" it further noted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the conflict began in 2019 when Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Label Group, which gave him control over the original recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six albums; however, she reclaimed those master recordings on May 30, 2025.

For those unaware, Midnight is written, choreographed as well as directed by Todrick himself; on the other hand, Scooter served as one of the producers and investors in the stage musical.

Moreover, its performances began on September 25, 2026, at the Daryl Roth Theater in New York City.

The musical features a star-studded cast including Jeremy Beloate, Charlotte Odusanya, Kennedy Caughell, Autumn Hurlbert, Ayana George, Bella Coppola, Kolbi Jordan, Jimmy Brewer, Sidney DuPont, and many more.