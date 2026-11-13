Dakota Johnson, MGK video surfaces after latest outing

A video of Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly has surfaced online after the couple attended a screening of Johnson’s film Flesh Impact in Los Angeles.

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Flesh Impact is a short drama created in honor of Marilyn Monroe’s centennial birthday.

Johnson wore a sheer slip, finished with floral-adorned mules and a sparkling purse. MGK, on the other hand, sported baggy jeans, and a white T-shirt tucked into Dolce & Gabbana briefs.

According to reports, after the screening, Johnson and MGK went to dinner at Sunset Tower before heading to the musician’s recording studio later in the night. When they arrived at his studio, Johnson had slipped into a zebra-print coat and baggy denim.

The actress and the musician were first photographed spending time together outside Taylor Swift‘s apartment on Sept. 12.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to MGK had said at the time that the two “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now,” after connecting at Swift’s July wedding to Travis Kelce.

They “started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together,” the source said “It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now.”