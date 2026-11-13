Toronto house fire leaves one dead in city's east end

Crews arrived to find smoke in the area and began working to extinguish the flames

A man has died after a fire broke out at a home in Toronto's east end early Friday morning, prompting emergency crews to evacuate several nearby residents.

According to Toronto police, firefighters responded to reports of a residential fire at 18 Marlena Drive, near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street, at approximately 6:30 AM on November 13.

Crews arrived to find smoke in the area and began working to extinguish the flames.

After bringing the fire under control, firefighters searched the property and discovered a person in the basement.

Emergency responders immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save the individual.

The man was transported to hospital for further treatment but was later pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Several residents living near the affected property were evacuated as a precaution while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Firefighters remained at the scene following the blaze to monitor hotspots and ensure the fire did not reignite.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.