Friends warn Sarah Ferguson as she wants love life again

Sarah Ferguson is “dying to have some fun again,”

The friends of Sarah Ferguson have warned the former Duchess of York as she is eager to find a young man for romance life again.

According to a report by the Heat World, the insiders have claimed that Sarah, who has kept a low profile for almost a year after losing her title alongside her ex-husband, Andrew, in the wake of the Epstein scandal, is desperate to bounce back.

The sources have told the publication, “Sarah has never been this long without a man in her life and she’s told friends it’s killing her.

“She’s asked friends to set her up with someone and is even saying she might give online dating a try, which everyone has warned her against.”

The close confidant said, “But Sarah is very headstrong with a strong libido, so it won’t surprise anyone if she sets up a fake profile to meet men on the downlow."

However, the problem is Sarah has “very high standards”, the source said.

“She’s saying she wants a hot younger man, which is all well and good, but she’s also demanding he have loads of cash to splash on her,’ the source says.

Sarah Ferguson is “dying to have some fun again,” the insider said. “She’s used to having a packed social life, jetting to parties around the world, and meeting friends for lunches and dinners out.”