Russia attacks hospital in central Kyiv, injuring three amid SpaceX satellite disruptions
The drone struck the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics at approximately 3:00 AM
A Russian drone strike has hit a hospital in central Kyiv, injuring three people, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that disruptions to SpaceX's Starshield system were weakening the country's air defences.
According to The Guardian, the drone struck the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics at approximately 3:00 AM, damaging its second floor and a neighbouring historic building.
Thirty patients were evacuated, while hospital services were temporarily suspended.
THe attack followed warnings from Zelenskyy that speed restrictions on Starshield, a military satellite service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, were affecting Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones.
The cause of the restrictions remains unclear.
Meanwhile, Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused power outages across 12 regions.
“Energy workers are working at an intensified pace, but new attacks and constant air raid alerts are complicating and delaying repairs,” Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.
Russia also claimed to have intercepted nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight, reporting at least four deaths in the Volgograd region.
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