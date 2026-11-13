Will Gavin Newsom run for president in 2028?

Newsom revealed his plans during an interview with Turkish state media while attending international climate talks in Turkey.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said he will decide in early January whether to run for US president in 2028, offering his clearest timeline yet for a potential White House bid.

According to Politico, Newsom revealed his plans during an interview with Turkish state media while attending international climate talks in Turkey.

“I’ll make the determination at the beginning of the year. So we’ll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January,” Newsom said.

The Democratic governor has long been viewed as a potential presidential contender but had previously avoided confirming when he would announce his decision.

Newsom has said the views of his four children would play a crucial role in determining whether he enters the race.

His expected announcement would coincide with the end of his term as California governor in January, potentially helping shape the Democratic presidential field.

Newsom also criticised President Donald Trump following Democrats' sweeping victories in the recent US midterm elections.

“Donald Trump’s presidency as we know it ended last week in the U.S.,” he told the Turkish outlet.

Newsom argued that Democrats must now demonstrate effective leadership and present voters with a positive alternative to Trump's policies ahead of the 2028 election.