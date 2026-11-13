Savannah Guthrie gets emotional as she reacts to heartbreaking news
Savannah Guthrie got emotional as she reacted to a sad news
Savannah Guthrie has reacted to a heartbreaking news hours after reports she has extended her contract with NBC News.
The PEOPLE has confirmed that Savannah has extended her contract with NBC News.
The insiders told the publication, “Savannah is not only so unbelievably strong, but she is the glue that keeps the show together."
She first joined NBC in 2011 and currently co-hosts the Today show with Craig Melvin, after previously sharing the anchor desk with Hoda Kotb, who left in 2025.
Amid these reports, Savannah took to Instagram and reacted to a sad news and got emotional.
The Today show co-host mourned the death of her friend and "fellow Tucsonian" Dan Hicks, who passed away at the age of 64 on November 12.
Savannah reposted a picture featured a throwback of the TODAY star, alongside Dan and Alex Flanagan.
Savannah's overlaid text read: "All my love is with Hannah, their kids and my @nbcsports family. Rest in peace, Dan," with a heart emoji.
He left behind his wife Hannah Storm and their three daughters.
Earlier, Craig Melvin was moved to tears during the daytime show, while announcing Dan's passing on air.
"Before we go, we wanted to take just a quick moment to remember a dear friend and beloved member of our NBC family – long-time NBC broadcaster Dan Hicks has died at the age of 64."
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