Russia demands Finland leave NATO during Abu Dhabi talks: report

The German newspaper Bild reported on Friday that Russian negotiators have put forward sweeping requests during the Abu Dhabi talks to end the war in Ukraine including Finland leaving NATO and a prohibition on NATO military installations in the Baltics.

According to the daily reporting, informal proposals which were shared with European representatives in Abu Dhabi extend past Ukraine’s borders with the goal of establishing a revamped European security framework.

Russia would keep all currently occupied Ukrainian territory and acquire the entirety of Donbas region. The ports of Odesa and Mykoliav would undergo demilitarization and be prohibited from serving as naval bases, whereas distinct agreements would ensure unrestricted passage in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.

The plan proposes a federated state comprising mainland Moldova, Transnistria and Gagauzia. Notably, if Moldova were to join the EU, Transnistria and Gagauzia would be permitted to conduct an independence referendum.

Nonetheless, the report underlines that Russia offers to pull nuclear weapons from Belarus and halt intermediate-range missile deployments there.