Amazon’s big move to own the world’s product data as AI shopping battle heats up

Amazon is reportedly planning to take control of product information across the digital landscape to reinforce its presence in AI-powered shopping.

The initiative called World Product Graph intends to hoover up data on virtually every item for sale on Earth whether Amazon stocks it or not, according to an internal document.

Amazon could truly become the everything store, offering deep data on a massive range of goods and eroding Google’s dominance in online search while also fending off rival Walmart’s growing e-commerce business.

According to a 2025 Morgan Stanley research report, the 16% of online shoppers who do so on Amazon is overshadowed by Google’s 57%.

Amazon is reallocating internal resources to get the project off the ground, though Reuters could not establish if the October 1 date is a practical target date for the public announcement.

The document shows that with the more complete data, Amazon can help users identify with more certainty which is the most recent model, and help in guiding them toward personalized recommendations driven by user behavior and purchase history. Meta’s Muse agent has proven popular with customers already gaining more than 10 million in the US and Canada since launching in September.

Nonetheless, by building the world’s largest repository of product information, Amazon could ensure that AI assistants acting for consumers are obligated to search Amazon.com rather than competing retail websites.