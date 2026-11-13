Logitech gives 7,000 employees paid day off to play GTA 6

Logitech has found a way to get ahead of the GTA 6 sick-day rush: it is giving more than 7,000 of its employees an extra paid day off to play.

The programme allows for every single employee, whether full-time workers or even interns, to be able to take off one day during the course of the next year to enjoy the gameplay. Logitech made the announcement of the programme on November 10.

However, the perk is not just limited to playing Grand Theft Auto 6, which will launch on November 19.

Logitech states that they have no issue with its employees enjoying the launch day of the new game in the city of Vice City. Robin Piispanen, the general manager for the gaming brand Logitech, told Business Insider that the company believes playtime is a great way to improve work time. "We know excellence does not happen through constant grinding," he said.

Piispanen, who is an ex-competitive gamer himself, will be hosting a community streaming event on the launch day at Logitech’s San Jose headquarters.

Nina Cabuil Shariff, a European go-to-market and operations manager, plans to settle "household disputes" with her husband in Call of Duty. Electrical engineer Steven Kuo is eyeing Elden Ring.

UK-based Raptor PR gave its nine-person team an extra day for gaming, and a US Army engineer battalion in Georgia went viral for offering reenlistees a four-day pass. Palworld developer Pocketpair is also giving its staff a holiday. Logitech is among the largest companies to tie time off to game releases.