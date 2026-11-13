Is Claude down? Anthropic investigates widespread login issues

Claude users faced login problems on Friday as Anthropic investigated an outage affecting its AI chatbot, coding assistant and developer platform. The disruption came as Microsoft continued dealing with a separate outage affecting Outlook, Teams and other services for a second consecutive day.

Anthropic's status page reported elevated errors across Claude.ai, Claude Code and platform.claude.com, with the company confirming that it was investigating authentication problems.

Claude outage affects chatbot and coding tools

Anthropic informed about this incident at 09:58 UTC on Friday, noting that users had trouble logging into Claude.ai and Claude Code.

Claude.ai was categorised as a major outage on the status page, whereas the partial outage occurred on both Claude Code and platform.claude.com.

The exact reason for this incident is yet to be revealed by the company, along with an estimated time when the service would be back to normal.

Is Claude down because of Microsoft's outage?

Anthropic hasn't linked Friday's problem with authentication to the Microsoft service outage. But on its status page, Anthropic has noted a different problem related to Microsoft 365 integration for Claude.

Since Thursday afternoon, the integration of Claude with Outlook emails, calendar and files has failed to work in most cases. Claude for Outlook has been impacted too.

To track updates on the Claude outage, users should keep checking the official Claude status page of Anthropic.