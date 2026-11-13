Is Claude down? Anthropic investigates widespread login issues
Claude.ai and Claude Code users report login problems as Microsoft 365 disruptions continue into a second day
Claude users faced login problems on Friday as Anthropic investigated an outage affecting its AI chatbot, coding assistant and developer platform. The disruption came as Microsoft continued dealing with a separate outage affecting Outlook, Teams and other services for a second consecutive day.
Anthropic's status page reported elevated errors across Claude.ai, Claude Code and platform.claude.com, with the company confirming that it was investigating authentication problems.
Claude outage affects chatbot and coding tools
Anthropic informed about this incident at 09:58 UTC on Friday, noting that users had trouble logging into Claude.ai and Claude Code.
Claude.ai was categorised as a major outage on the status page, whereas the partial outage occurred on both Claude Code and platform.claude.com.
The exact reason for this incident is yet to be revealed by the company, along with an estimated time when the service would be back to normal.
Is Claude down because of Microsoft's outage?
Anthropic hasn't linked Friday's problem with authentication to the Microsoft service outage. But on its status page, Anthropic has noted a different problem related to Microsoft 365 integration for Claude.
Since Thursday afternoon, the integration of Claude with Outlook emails, calendar and files has failed to work in most cases. Claude for Outlook has been impacted too.
To track updates on the Claude outage, users should keep checking the official Claude status page of Anthropic.
-
How is China reacting to Jensen Huang's Nvidia resignation?
-
WhatsApp tests standalone location updates for status
-
EU leaders convene at first AI summit to confront tech gap and funding disputes: What to know
-
Microsoft outage leaves Outlook, Teams, Copilot disrupted for 11 hours: Here’s what happened
-
Australia’s federal police gets hit by Microsoft outage
-
Is Microsoft Outlook still down? Users report issues as company works to restore services
-
Nvidia announces major CEO transition: What’s next?
-
Anthropic IPO: How it stacks up against some of the biggest stock market debuts