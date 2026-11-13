How is China reacting to Jensen Huang's Nvidia resignation?

Hundreds of thousands of Weibo comments made Jensen Huang's resignation the top tech topic in China on Thursday. Many users sounded less like observers than mourners.

Huang’s resignation was announced by Nvidia on an immediate basis. In his absence, CFO Colette Kress is acting CEO of the company, while Harvey Jones is the new chairman of the board. No reason was given in the announcement made by Nvidia. It comes in wake of allegations of his two affairs; one being with a lady thought to be a spy of China.

Huang is both a Chinese and American citizen who speaks Mandarin and likes street food in Taiwan, along with participating in Computex annually. One person from Chongqing said that Nvidia would still succeed in future, but would "lack its soul," whereas another person from Guangdong described him as an irreplaceable leader.

According to the New York Times, Huang had been having an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman from Singapore accused of sharing confidential data of Nvidia with China.

The ministry of foreign affairs of China denies these accusations as baseless. Earlier the board of Nvidia launched an inquiry into the issue.

Chinese Americans feared being victimized in the larger crackdown after Huang’s dismissal. Hu Xijin, the former editor of the state-owned media outlet Global Times, described this dismissal as a national security measure with far-reaching implications for Chinese Americans.

Paul Triolo of DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group told Business Insider the strongest Asian beneficiaries could be China's AI accelerator makers and Taiwan's custom-chip designers, with more selective gains for South Korea. He expects the near-term benefit to come from investor interest and customers testing alternatives to Nvidia hardware.

Brad Gastwirth of Circular Technology called the scandal a setback for the US as China pours money into its own AI. Nvidia's stock fell more than 8% over the past week, according to Business Insider.

Nvidia reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, 17 November.