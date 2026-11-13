King Charles reviews plans for King's Foundation Australia ahead of Meghan Markle, Harry's trip

Meghan and Harry’s visit to Australia for filming for "Junior MasterChef Australia" likely to begin next spring.

King Charles has reviewed plans for The King’s Foundation Australia at Hillview ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip.

The foundation shared a video where the monarch is seen reviewing the plans.

It said, “His Majesty The King reviews plans for The King’s Foundation Australia at Hillview”

The King’s Foundation Australia, which was founded by the monarch in 2024, is working on its flagship project, the regeneration of its headquarters, the Hillview Estate.

The restoration of the estate will take inspiration from UK headquarters, Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The King’s Foundation Australia will revitalise the site with the aim of running education and training programmes for all the community in traditional and heritage crafts.

The King’s Foundation Australia leadership team, and renowned garden landscaper, Paul Bangay, have been working on the garden designs for the estate and presented these to The King during a visit to Dumfries House earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry’s visit to Australia for filming for "Junior MasterChef Australia" likely to begin next spring.

Meghan’s commitment is reportedly expected to take just one or two weeks, meaning the appearance would not require a long-term relocation.

The Duchess will appear alongside Poh Ling Yeow, the runner-up from the first season of "MasterChef Australia," to help guide young contestants through the culinary competition.