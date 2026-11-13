Pink Floyd alum Roger Waters calls it quits with fifth spouse
Roger Waters tied the knot with Kamilah Chavis in 2021
Pink Floyd alum Roger Waters has called it quits with his fifth spouse Kamilah Chavis five years after going public with marriage.
As per People magazine, the 83-year-old musician filed for divorce from Kamilah in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 10.
For those unaware, Roger revealed his marriage to Kamilah in October of 2021 by sharing images on Facebook.
"I'm so happy, finally a keeper," he penned in the caption.
In 2008, the Money hitmaker shared with Infobae that he and Kamilah crossed paths when she was a driver for him during a series of concerts.
"I was in the same place for two weeks and we were being transported between the hotel and the stadium," Roger said. "My security guard would sit with her and they'd talk while I was in the back. I don't know, something attracted me."
Revealing how he approached Kamilah initially, the musician said, "One day I said, "Excuse me," and she turned around."
"'Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?' I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning,'" he added.
During the interview, Roger also shared his opinion about love and relationships.
"Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving," the crooner said.
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