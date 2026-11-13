ICE breaks the record for the most arrests and deportations in agency’s full history

More arrests have been made in the fiscal year of 2026 than in the Agency’s entire history. Almost 491,000 immigration arrests, and more than 483,200 deportations have been reported by the U.S Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement website.

It is important to note that last years’ numbers sat at 442,640 deportations. Moreover, the total for this year is also more than eight times the number of deportations in Biden’s first fiscal year (2021) which saw around 59,000.

Nearly 475,000 administrative arrests are also included in the report, which is the highest total in ICE’s history.

As for months, August broke that record, and almost 50,925 illegal aliens were arrested, up from July 2026, which saw 50,208.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin also issued a statement and it reads, “I couldn’t be prouder of the brave men and women of ICE, who just broke more historic records.”

“Fiscal Year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests for any year in ICE’s history. September 2026 was the best September in ICE’s history in terms of arrests. The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined, as the patriots of ICE work around the clock to make America safe again. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives.”