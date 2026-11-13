Kate Middleton makes exciting announcement about Together at Christmas Carol Service

This year's service will highlight ‘the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another’.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has announced the return of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 11 December.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the Kensington Palace announcement regarding the event.

She tweeted, “The Princess of Wales has announced the return of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 11 December. This year's service will highlight ‘the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another’.

Last year, the fifth annual ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service took place 5th December at Westminster Abbey, attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with other Members of The Royal Family.

The service, spearheaded by the Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, brought together over 1,600 people from across the UK to celebrate love in all its forms.

The event recognised the many people who volunteer their time for others, lead initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offer a helping hand to those around them.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were not seen at Westminster Abbey for the event.

Although they attended in 2022, when the service was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth just months after her death, Charles and Camilla have not attended the annual service since.