Teyana Taylor opens up about the untold side of her successful career: 'Little depressions'

Teyana Taylor revealed that she suffers "separation anxiety" while on work.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is mom to daughters Rue, six, and Junie, 11, revealed her skyrocketing career comes with a greater price as she sometimes finds it hard to balance her responsibilities as a mother and the demands of her career.

And while away from her kids due to work, Teyanna confessed she "does get separation anxiety."

Speaking to Allure, the doting mom admitted, "(I) go into little depressions when I'm away from them."

While reflecting on her career, Teyanna said, "It’s one of the busiest, most successful years of my career, and I’m trying to balance that with motherhood."

Elsewhere during the conversation, the Hollywood star also revealed that she believes her strong facial features can often lead to misjudgment.

Teyana said, “I got strong features. I look very androgynous, and I think people get intimidated just by looking at me."

She continued, “I don’t get a lot of grace. They treat me like I’m tough when I’m really a princess. I am just a girl.”

And, according to Teyana, Black women often face the pressure to appear strong.

“We’re Superwoman all the time,” Teyana redirected. “When do we ever get to take our cape off?”