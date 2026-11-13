WhatsApp tests standalone location updates for status

Sharing where you are on WhatsApp status currently means finding a photo first. WhatsApp is now working on a way to post a location on its own, with no image or sticker.

At present, users must pick a photo or video from their gallery and lay a location sticker over it. Every location update therefore needs a background image. Viewers then have to tap the sticker to see the details.

The feature was discovered by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.45.8 in the Google Play Store. Open the bottom sheet from the Updates tab and see the option called Location.

Once you allow WhatsApp to access your location, then your current location is displayed automatically and then posted after confirmation.

Alternately, you could manually enter a new location rather than sharing your own current location.

Approximate location access is needed for WhatsApp, and this requirement is not optional. People who do not wish to share their exact location can allow approximate location access in the settings of their device.

The update will not be posted in the form of a sticker. Rather, viewers see a map card along with a green pin, the place name, and the complete address of the location. There is a button on the top of the screen which expands the map for a better view of the update.

The feature is still in development and has not been released even to beta testers, so there is no confirmed timeline.