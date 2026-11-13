Is Grimes dating music producer Elijah Weinkauf? Here's what we know

Grimes is reportedly in a relationship with music producer Elijah Weinkauf.

The 38-year-old singer was seen with Elijah at the premier of Blade Runner 2099 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Following their striking appearance, a source close to Grimes confirmed to People magazine that the two have been dating for "some time."

“The couple has been producing and songwriting together for a couple years,” the insider told the outlet.

“They fell in love while working on this new album together. He literally helped Grimes find her groove again," the confidant continued.

It is worth mentioning here that Elijah co-produced Grimes’ forthcoming album PSYOPERA.

“Everyone in the industry who has heard early cuts of PSYOPERA has been blown away,” the source said. “It’s her best album since [2012’s] Visions.”

As per a tipster, Elijah has also been a “rock for Grimes."

“He’s a total babe, very down to earth, and treats her with respect—total opposite of the other guys she’s been with,” the source added. “He’s hot, talented, and nice.”

For those unaware, Grimes was previously in a relationship with Elon Musk, with whom she shares three kids.