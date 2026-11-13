Nicola Peltz Beckham breaks silence over body-shaming comments: 'So mean'

Nicola Peltz Beckham has finally broken her silence on critics, calling out her slimmer physique.

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife took to her Instagram account on Thursday and posted a candid picture of herself while wearing blue scrubs.

In the mirror selfie, which she took after an oxygenating cosmetic procedure, Nicola showed off her bare flat stomach by lifting up her shirt.

She captioned the post, “hyperbaric chic post facial.”

However, commenters rushed to the comment section and left critical remarks over her appearance and body-shamed her.

A follower wrote, "We get it you’re skinnier than all of us," Another commented, "I thought she got her ribs removed."

However, one came in defence of Nicola and called out body shammers, writing, “Stop body shaming her and other ppl."

“Are you all perfect?”, the user added.

Nicola responded to the commenter and appreciated for their support.

She replied, “Thank you. some people are actually so mean.”

The user wrote back, “your [sic] welcome sweetheart. I'm so sick of ppl and there [sic] opinions of others. I'm overweight and I struggle with it do to my health. You are beautiful. I adore you and Brooklyn.”

The Last Airbender star again expressed gratitude to the user for their “kind” words.

“I read them and it means a lot to me,” she added. “You’re so beautiful, you’re perfect.”