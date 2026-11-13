John Travolta reveals how he knows late wife Kelly Preston 'did well'

John Travolta is remembering his late wife, Kelly Preston, while admitting that he is proud of her for raising his kids "well."

The 72-year-old actor and director recently caught up with Extra TV and opened up about how much he feels pride in his kids and the people they have become.

“My children are… It’s hard to find the words,” Travolta told the outlet. “But every parent dreams that they’d have these ideal children, and they live up and beyond it."

The doting father continued, "I can leave this lifetime knowing I’ve done well, and Kelly knowing that she did well. I really can say that.”

“I’m very proud of them,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Travolta welcomed daughter Ella Bleu, and sons Jett and Benjamin, with Preston. The actress passed away in 2020 at 57, after battling breast cancer.

Earlier this year, Travolta went viral with the colored berets he rocked on the Cannes Film Festival's red carpets.

At the time, he stepped out for the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

Speaking to CNN at the time, Travolta explained that behind his much-talked-about outfits, the idea was to present himself as a director not as an actor.

​“I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director.'"

​Travolta further explained, “So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing. I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.”