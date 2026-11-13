Dutch government plans meeting with collation partners before collapse hits

The Dutch government has just announced its biggest effort to protect against a total collapse of its government, after a debate about wealth taxes exposed deep divisions a day earlier.

The plan involves a meeting with coalition ‌partners on Friday, and is Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s Hail Mary after Jetten's three-party coalition threatened to fall apart, less than 9 months after its installation, as parties bickered over a deal with the left-wing opposition to support a 2027 tax plan in exchange for a slight increase of wealth taxes.

What is important to note is that right-wing, pro-business VVD vehemently opposed an amendment to the original tax plan, but Jetten's centrist D66 and ⁠the Christian Democrats endorsed it.

As a form of opposition, the VVD wound up voting against its own government's tax plan, only to find itself facing narrow majority with the support of opposition parties.

VVD’s leader Ruben Brekelmans even admitted at one point that the result was “disillusioning”, and would ultimately force his party to ‘reconsider’ its position seriously, according to Reuters.

Moreover, if this were to happen, a break with the VVD would mean the end of Jetten’s minority government, despite him having made history the youngest prime minister in Dutch history.

Its also being reported that after the vote, Jetten said he would do everything he can to hold his coalition together and would seek “a new start” in Friday's meeting with the leaders of the VVD and the Christian Democrats.

What Are The Chances of A New Election?

While it is true that a crisis could trigger new elections, it would also be the fourth n the last five years, for the Netherlands since two previous governments were also short-lived.

However, there might be other efforts made, such as to form a new government based on the current seats in the lower house of parliament.