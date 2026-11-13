Sarah Paulson breaks silence on claims she's had plastic surgery

Sarah Paulson is addressing rumors about her plastic surgery.

During a recent appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, the All's Fair star set the record straight on whether she had any work done.

The discussion began when the podcast host noticed she was sitting on a different side of the couch than usual.

Paulson responded, “I have a better side of my face."

Handler then inquired, “When you work, do you have them shoot you from your good side?”

Paulson admitted that she tries to show her better side “as much as possible" apart from a few films like Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, which needed to be shot from “all different sides.”

Handler then asked what was wrong with the other side; Paulson replied, it was “just less sharp.”

The 51-year-old actress explained, “It’s just a little softer. And I don’t put anything in my face. I have no goo in there."

Paulson then called out critics who believe otherwise.

“Everyone thinks I have,” she noted.

"Oh, people all over the internet think that I’ve done my lips, my forehead, everything. I’ve done nothing to my face.”

Handler then gushed over Paulson's natural appearances, noting, “You look like you, and you don’t look like you need anything.”

“There’s going to be a big rebellion against plastic surgery," she added.