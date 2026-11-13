Sarah Ferguson’s inner mama-bear activates

Despite facing her own struggles, Sarah Ferguson’s inner mama bear is said to be working overtime now that she’s seen the treatment her daughters received from the Royal Family.

According to one insider, the mother-of-two is “very disappointed” that they’re giving up so easily, “she wants them fighting for their place” and “she’s hoping that she can worm her way back in whilst they’re at it.”

But more than that, the source says, “she also keeps pointing out that they're in a much stronger position than they seem to realise,” too. After all they've been part of the inner circle since they were born. But even more than that, “they know how everything works” and “they've always been treated as valued members of the family” so, “in her view, ‘why on earth should they suddenly be made to feel that they don't belong’?”

Another thing that’s simmering below the surface is her absolute fury at the suggestion that they should ‘somehow be punished’ for their father’s mistakes “and she’s hell bent on making sure that doesn’t happen,” according to Closer Online.

Behind the scenes “she keeps reminding them that they've done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “she raised them to be strong, independent women, and as far as she's concerned, the more they cower and keep their heads down, the less respect they're going to get. She thinks they're making themselves look weak by quietly accepting whatever decisions are made about their futures, and that's just not how she raised them.”