Sharon Osbourne reacts to Russell Brand's sentencing: 'You play, you pay'

Sharon Osbourne is expressing her opinion on Russell Brand’s sexual assault and rape convictions.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, the 74-year-old TV personality stated that the disgraced comedian "must face the consequences for his crimes," regardless of how much he claims to have reformed his life.

“You play, you pay," Sharon said. “Even if it’s years ago and you’ve tidied up your life, you’ve got your head together. You’ve got everything going [for you]. The whole thing is ugly. But his wife, his kids..."

Her son Jack Osbourne added, "Obviously, there’s the victims. It’s horrible that they’ve had to and what they’ve had to endure and obviously lived through for decades now.”

Sharon then said that Russell's actions had a negative impact not only on his wife, Laura Gallacher, but also on his three children.

"He got his life together. But you know what? You play, you pay," she said

For those unaware, Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The 51-year-old comedian found himself in legal trouble in 2009 when a woman alleged that Russell had raped her at his home in London.

Later, three other women come forward and claimed that Russell sexually abused them by touching them inappropriately.

At that time, Russell rejected all the allegations leveled against him.