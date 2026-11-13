New York’s Mayor Mamdani prepares new plan to shut down Rikers Island

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is preparing to unveil a new plan to close Rikers Island, potentially delaying the troubled jail complex's shutdown until 2032.

According to Politico, the proposal could be released as early as next week and will outline measures to reduce the city's prison population and move detainees into four borough-based facilities.

Rikers Island is legally required to close by August 2027, but construction delays and overcrowding have made that deadline increasingly unlikely.

The proposed blueprint is expected to include expanded diversion programmes, additional funding for public defenders, improved mental health services and support for people leaving jail.

The mayor's office reaffirmed its commitment to closing the facility.

“As the mayor has said, our administration is fully committed to closing Rikers Island and transitioning to a borough-based jail system that is safer and more humane for both people in custody and staff who work in the jails,” spokesperson Sam Raskin said.

However, changing the the closure deadline would require approval from the New York City Council.

Lawmakers are expected to demand stronger commitments to reducing detention times and improving services before supporting an extension.

The facility has faced longstanding criticism over violence, detainee deaths and unsafe conditions.

The original closure plan was approved in 2019.