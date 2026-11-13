Johnny Depp dishes on how fatherhood transformed him

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is dishing on how fatherhood transformed his life.

During the latest episode of CBS Mornings, the 63-year-old actor revealed how he approached his life’s decisions differently after welcoming daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack.

“There was there was a great veil lifted,” Johnny said. “That I had no idea had existed when my first child was born. I literally felt like a veil had been lifted from my vision.”

“And suddenly, I understood exactly what everything had been for,” he continued.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star added that he often questioned why he was acting in films until he had children.

“I never knew the answer to those questions until that veil was lifted, and instantly I knew,” Johnny said. “This is why you’ve made every single move in your life. This is what it’s all about.”

“Even if you’re not particularly, like, self obsessed person, it is the first real, selfless moment that one could have, when when your child arrives, there’s nothing else in the world that exists,” he added.

For those unaware, Johnny welcomed Lily-Rose and Jack with his ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis.

On the work front, Johnny is currently busy promoting his new movie, Ebenezer. The dark fantasy film is currently showing in cinemas.