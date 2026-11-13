Chris Van Hollen announces Senate leadership bid, challenging Chuck Schumer

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced he will challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader as Democrats prepare to take control of the chamber in January.

According to The Guardian, Van Hollen confirmed his candidacy on Thursday, calling for new leadership following the party's sweeping midterm election victories.

“In this election, the American people called for change. They called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies – but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people,” Van Hollen said.

He argued that Democrats needed fresh leadership to deliver on voters' demands.

“That is why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader,” he added.

Schumer responded shortly afterwards, welcoming the leadership debate while expressing confidence in retaining his position.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” Schumer wrote on social media.

He also claimed to have enough votes to remain Democratic leader.

The contest will be the first competitive Senate Democratic leadership election in decades.

Van Hollen has emerged as a progressive alternative to Schumer, who helped recruit and fund several successful Democratic candidates.

However, some newly elected senators have questioned Schumer's leadership.

Democrats will choose their leader through a closed-door, secret-ballot vote in early December.