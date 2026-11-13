Savannah Guthrie renews 'Today' contract amid mother's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie has no intention of leaving Today in the near future.

On Thursday, an insider confirmed to People magazine that the 54-year-old TV anchor has extended her contract with the NBC network.

“Savannah is not only so unbelievably strong, but she is the glue that keeps the show together,” the source told the outlet.

Savannah, who joined NBC News in 2011, currently co-hosts the Today show with Craig Melvin.

The renewal of the agreement comes nine months after the disappearance of Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, in Arizona.

For those unaware, a journalist’s mother was abducted from her home in Arizona on February 1, 2026.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating the kidnapping case.

Savannah has spoken several times on the Today show about the ongoing investigation, and recently, she shared a photo on Instagram of an old drawing by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale.

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today,” the TV star penned on November 1, alongside a sketch of an umbrella surrounded by falling raindrops.

The sketch also included a message that read, “I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy.”

“The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be,” Savannah wrote.

“We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward," she added.

