Howard Lutnick agrees to face Congress over Nvidia's alleged Chinese spy links

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before Congress amid growing concerns over Nvidia's ties to China and possible national security risks.

According to NBC News, Lutnick confirmed his willingness to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, hours after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Republican Senator Tim Scott requested that Lutnick testify on December 10, while Huang was asked to appear on December 3.

Scott said Lutnick's testimony was necessary to examine the Commerce Department's handling of US technology export restrictions.

“Given the Department of Commerce’s central role in issuing and enforcing export control regulations, your testimony before the Committee will be essential in our oversight of these efforts,” Scott wrote.

Lawmakers from both parties have questioned whether advanced Nvidia chips were exported to China in violation of US restrictions.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal raised concerns about possible regulatory failures, asking: “Were export controls relaxed?”

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Jim Banks demanded answers about potentially unauthorised chip exports.

Nvidia maintains that it complies with US export laws.

The White House defended Lutnick, saying President Donald Trump “maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position as the most transformative Commerce Secretary in modern history.”

Huang is also facing separate congressional questioning over his alleged intelligence connections.