Democrat Cindy Holscher wins Kansas governor race defeating Ty Masterson

Democrat Cindy Holscher wins Kansas governor race defeating Trump-backed Ty Masterson

Democrat Cindy Holscher has narrowly won the Kansas governor's race, defeating Republican Ty Masterson in a major upset in the traditionally conservative state.

According to NBC News, Holscher's victory extends Democratic control of the governorship as she prepares to succeed outgoing Governor Laura Kelly.

Masterson, the Kansas Senate president, was endorsed by US President Donald Trump, who travelled to the state shortly before Election Day to campaign for him.

Despite Republicans holding a significant voter registration advantage, the race became increasingly competitive amid frustration over Trump's economic policies.

Holscher criticised Masterson's ties to the president, particularly over tariffs affecting Kansas farmers and ranchers.

However, she also promised to cooperate with the Trump administration on policies benefiting the state.

Holscher called for a temporary statewide halt to new developments until stronger protections could be introduced for local communities and public finances.

Masterson opposed the proposed restrictions and supported tax incentives for data centre investments.

Holscher's victory follows another major Democratic breakthrough in Kansas, where Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall.