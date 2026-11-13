Washington DC shooting: Doctor kills building manager before shooting four others

A doctor shot dead a building manager at a Washington DC gym before wounding four others and killing himself on Thursday, police said.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred around 8:00 AM in the Logan Circle neighbourhood, approximately one mile from the White House.

Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Matt Lambert, who allegedly shot building manager James Stuart, 46, inside the VIDA Fitness centre.

Lambert then returned to his seventh-floor apartment and fired at people from his patio, injuring four individuals.

Three sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while another remained in critical condition.

Metropolitan Police interim chief Jeffery Carroll said the violence unfolded in less than five minutes.

“This whole incident took place in less than five minutes. ... I can only imagine being in that area and hearing the gunshots or being inside the gym,” Carroll said.

Police said Lambert had been involved in a lengthy legal dispute with building management over mould, moisture and water damage in his apartment.

Authorities believe the disagreement may have motivated the attack.

Lambert later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while speaking with police negotiators.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the killings as a “senseless act of gun violence.”

Schools were temporarily locked down as heavily armed officers responded to the scene.