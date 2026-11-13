Jensen Huang could testify before Congress after resigning as Nvidia CEO

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to testify before the US Congress within two weeks following his resignation on Thursday amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy.

According to The Guardian, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast said congressional staff had contacted Nvidia to arrange Huang's testimony.

Huang stepped down following growing scrutiny of his relationship with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. He has denied knowing about her alleged intelligence connections.

Reports of additional relationships involving Nvidia employees also increased pressure on the executive before the company's board discussed his future.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has demanded answers about whether American national security was compromised.

He also questioned what President Donald Trump knew about the allegations before inviting Huang aboard Air Force One during a visit to Beijing.

“Americans deserve to know that those at the highest levels of power are putting America first, not their bottom line or their personal friendships,” Schumer said.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries also called for a classified congressional briefing.

Jeffries described Huang's resignation as the “right thing” to do.