Robert Downey Jr. goes unfiltered about his first Marvel villain role

Robert Downey Jr. is opening up about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time as one of its biggest villains.

The actor, 61, recently discussed his approach to playing Victor Von Doom in a new interview published on November 12. The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will mark his first Marvel appearance since his longtime character, Tony Stark, died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Downey said he realised he was playing the bad guy just days into filming. Referring to Michael Douglas' 1993 film Falling Down, he recalled thinking, "I'm the bad guy?"

However, he soon embraced the role. "And then I leaned in, and it was just this glorious time," he told Empire magazine.

The actor also hinted at how dangerous his new character will be, suggesting audiences should expect far more destruction than they might imagine. "Whatever you think he may be entertaining, I would ten times it," he told the magazine.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo also revealed that Downey came up with Doom's distinctive voice and accent himself. Anthony Russo said the actor surprised them with the voice during a discussion about the character.

The film will bring together several Marvel favourites, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Channing Tatum, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. Several other X-Men and MCU actors are also returning.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.