Todd Chrisley explodes over nasty comments about pregnant daughter Savannah

Todd Chrisley has blasted critics for sending hate towards his pregnant daughter Savannah.

For those unaware, the 29-year-old reality television star, media personality and podcaster shared the news of her first pregnancy in October of this year. She is expecting her child with her husband, Jason Galanis.

On the Wednesday, November 11 episode of his Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, Todd slammed people for not letting her show her baby bump.

Referring to Mar-A-Lago’s annual Halloween gala, he said, “I [went] with Savannah and Jason [Galanis, her husband] to Mar-A-Lago for an event. She looked so pretty, and she was so nervous. She was like, ‘I’m big, I’m big.’”

“To all y’all hating bitches out there that was saying negative stuff about her gaining weight in her face, I hope you feel good now to know that you were shaming a pregnant woman. That’s what you get for running that mouth without knowing what’s going on,” the 57-year-old bashed.

“She was like, ‘I just feel so fat.’ And I said, ‘You are gorgeous. You look stunning.’ And you know, when the designer was working on her gown, she was kind of, like, thinking, ‘I’m going to wear something that’s going to disguise.’ I said, ‘Don’t disguise your baby.’ I said, ‘Embrace your baby, embrace your bump. You didn’t know you were going to have one [and] you worried about not having one, embrace your bump,’” Todd Chrisley recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Savannah Chrisley attended the event in a bump-baring green gown with butterfly decorations across the midsection and she was “so grateful” for crushing people’s negativity due to the unwavering support of her family.