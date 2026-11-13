Pete Davidson teases future tattoos while removing his old ones

Pete Davidson is not ruling out new ink even though he says removing his tattoos has been “brutal.”

The comedian, 32, made the admission during the New York City premiere of How to Rob a Bank.

Speaking with the press, Davidson said he's beeing wearing sweaters for about six months, so people can’t tell what’s going on underneath.

About future tattoos, he said, “You never know, they might come back,” per E! News.

Davidson has about 200 tattoos and is removing them slowly. He previously said each removal needs about six weeks of healing, so he schedules sessions between work. He said a full removal takes 10 to 12 sessions, which adds up to about 60 weeks.

“It’s gonna take me another 10 years,” he said. He compared it to putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer. He added, “It sucks, I’m not gonna lie.”

He has also revealed his motivation behind the painful move, crediting his time in rehab for the change. The father-of-one says he began focusing on his mental health ever since. He also said the tattoos remind him of a sad, unsure person.

Fans have seen signs of his progress. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April, he wore a red T-shirt, and his arm tattoos looked almost fully faded. Some outlines were still visible.

His ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, also shared a photo of him shirtless with their newborn daughter.