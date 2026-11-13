Ben Stiller gushes over his 'Focker-in-Law' costar Robert De Niro

Ben Stiller recently reflected on his friendship with his Meet the Parents co-star Robert De Niro.

For those unaware, Stiller played the role of Greg Focker and De Niro breathed life into Jack Byrnes in the 2000 American romantic comedy film directed by Jay Roach.

The 60-year-old American actor and comedian and the 83-year-old American actor and producer are reprising their roles in the forthcoming film Focker-in-Law, which will hit theatres more than 26 years after the release of Meet the Parents.

Meet the Parents was about Focker, who went to meet the parents of his soon-to-be fiancée Pam (Teri Polo), including her intimidating father, Byrnes. Now in the upcoming film, Greg finds himself in Jack’s shoes when his own son (Skyler Gisondo) brings home a girlfriend named Olivia Jones, played by Ariana Grande.

At the New York City premiere of Focker-in-Law, Stiller told Extra, “Over the years as we’ve come back together on these movies, it’s been fun to kind of have that experience of growing older with a character and the changes in life that he’s going through.”

“Now, to get to this point where Greg is basically the age that Jack was when they met, and in a similar position too . . . it’s weird. It’s crazy. I mean, I feel like I’m still me,” the Zoolander star stated.

Despite working together in the franchise and Hollywood for so many years, he does not find any change in De Niro’s behaviour. Stiller said, “He’s still Robert De Niro and I’m still Ben.”

He then gushed over the Casino star, “He’s so warm and he’s so sweet and so loyal and such a good friend to anyone whom he loves and he’s connected to, and he’s such a generous guy, so there are a lot of people he feels that way about, and I’m just happy to have that connection with him and I always love seeing him.”

It is pertinent to mention that Focker-in-Law will open in theatres on November 25, 2026. Watch the trailer here.



