Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals why he 'admires' Republican Party

Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally lifted the lid on why he chose to remain a Republican after Blue Tsunami.

For those unaware, the Blue Tsunami is the term used by politicians and media to refer to the 2026 midterm elections in reference to the large scale of Democrat gains.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hosted Schwarzenegger on the Wednesday, November 11 episode, where he was asked about his decision to be a member of the Republican Party.

The 79-year-old Actor and former Governor of California responded, “Yeah, I’m a Republican, absolutely. A traditional Republican is someone that admires the Republican Party for having freed the slaves.”

Kimmel went on to intervene and reminded him that the party does not “get credit for that anymore” now.

“This is the history. This is what I’m about. Someone that has given those slaves American citizenship and given them the rights to vote,” Schwarzenegger said.

Kimmel asked, “This sounds like all the opposite things that the Republican Party stands for now though, doesn’t it?”

“Yeah, but it doesn’t mean I have to change my philosophy,” Arnold Schwarzenegger clarified.