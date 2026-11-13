Tyra Banks addresses split from longtime partner Louis Belanger-Martin

Tyra Banks says she is single and feeling ready to date again.

The supermodel, 52, shared the news in an interview with HOT 97, which was published on Wednesday, declaring she is no longer with her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin.

When asked about the biggest lesson she has learned about love, she answered that “it’s never too late to start again.”

She added that she had been “over it” for a while. “I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it. I’m like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good. I didn’t even have, like, a drive.”

“But now I’m like, you know what? It’s not too late,” she said. “Now I feel feminine, dating, you know, I’m back to that. There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done... so I’m living my feminineness right now.”

She also confirmed her latest relationship status the following day. “I am dating. It’s nice to be single,” she told TMZ in New York City.

Banks and Bélanger-Martin were first linked in October 2019, when they were seen at dinner twice in a week at Hutong, per Page Six. They kept their relationship private but appeared together at events, including the 2022 TIME 100 Gala.

In May 2024, Banks told People she was living and working with him in Australia. At the time, he held a senior role at her ice cream company, SMiZE Cream.

Banks has often spoken about him in interviews. In 2023, she told People he wanted to throw her a big 50th birthday party, but she wanted to go to Disneyland with her family instead.

In October 2024, she told Today he helped her through self-doubt as a business owner. She later told The Drew Barrymore Show she had talked with him about returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway.