Danielle Fishel shares her unfiltered take on wearing 'less makeup'

Danielle Fishel recently shared her unfiltered take on plastic surgery and aging.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 45-year-old American actress revealed that she is seeking fashion inspiration from her Boys Meet World character Topanga Lawrence.

Fishel, who is feeling nostalgic, said, “I‘ve recently taken to looking at some Topanga fashion from the show and being like, ‘I can wear that today. Let’s find the modern day version of that.’ Topanga is the icon.”

Reflecting on the crazy trend of plastic surgery, she added, “With aging skin — I haven’t had any plastic surgery yet, still just clinging to my Botox but I noticed that I actually look better when I wear less makeup and have less product on my face to settle into fine lines, which brings me back to skin prep.”

The Boiling Point star went on to share that she just does her eyebrows and applies lip gloss to feel “more youthful.”

“I fill in my eyebrows, and I put a little bit of lip gloss on, and then, I actually feel more youthful just allowing that glow to shine through rather than trying to cover up imperfections or lines with pigment,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Danielle Fishel’s show Boys Meet World, a coming-of-age sitcom created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, ran for seven seasons on ABC from September 1993 to May 2000.