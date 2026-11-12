Jack Nicholson's son Ray reveals their 'language of love'

Ray Nicholson recently reflected on his relationship with his famous father, Jack Nicholson.

The 32-year-old son of the retired American actor and filmmaker chatted with Interview magazine on Thursday, November 12, revealing that he and his dad don’t discuss many things.

Ray told the outlet that he and Jack have built a bond over their love of football, especially the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

He said, “I love sports so much. It’s also the language of love that me and dad share. We can’t talk about a lot, but we can talk about the f****** Lakers until kingdom come.”

The I Love You Forever actress went on to talk about his recently released movie The Mosquito Bowl and revealed how he decided to act in the first place.

Ray entered the acting world after his final high school football game as a staph infection developed into MRSA (a type of bacteria that is resistant to certain antibiotics), which put him in the hospital and completely changed his life.

He recalled, “It was this voice-of-god moment that was like, ‘You don’t want to do this. You want to be an actor.’ I was really scared to tell dad.”

“But I went to USC and learned to love everything about filmmaking. My education really taught me that dad isn’t god. He’s not the only thing in this film industry. He’s a beautiful part of it, but a very small part. Yes, of course, making dad proud is high on my list, but this is really a way of finding who I am. And I feel that I’m on the right path to that,” Ray explained.

It is pertinent to mention that The Mosquito Bowl premiered at AFI Fest on October 22, 2026, opened in select U.S. theaters on October 30, 2026, and will be released on Netflix on November 25, 2026.