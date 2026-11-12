Could King Charles give Prince Harry royal role again?

Prince Harry’s royal future is once again under scrutiny.

According to Radar Online, the former working royal’s recent appearance alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, at the European Parliament in Brussels has sparked discussions about Prince Harry’s possible reconciliation with his estranged father, King Charles, and brother William, as Harry's ability to relate to people “cannot easily be replicated.”

A source told the outlet, "There is an increasingly persuasive argument that Harry has far more to offer the royal family than he does operating permanently outside it. Whatever people think about the circumstances of his departure, he remains one of the most recognizable members of the monarchy and has an ability to connect with people that cannot easily be replicated.”

It continued, "His latest appearance demonstrated that he can still command international attention for serious causes. The question being asked is whether it makes sense for the institution to continue without someone who possesses those qualities when there are so many demands on the remaining working royals.”

"He brought energy, humor and a sense of spontaneity to occasions that might otherwise have struggled to attract public attention. There is a feeling that the monarchy could make better use of those strengths rather than allowing them to remain permanently outside the royal household," it added further.

"Bringing him back would be complicated, but the potential benefits are increasingly difficult to dismiss.” noting, "Charles would have to separate his feelings as a father from his responsibilities as monarch, and that would be an extraordinarily difficult balancing act. There has been considerable hurt on both sides, and nobody should underestimate how much trust would need to be rebuilt."

"But circumstances change, families evolve, and arrangements that once seemed impossible can become worth reconsidering. A carefully managed return would not necessarily mean forgetting everything that happened. It could simply mean recognizing that Harry still has something meaningful to contribute and finding a way for him to do so within clearly established boundaries.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry stepped back from his royal duties alongside his wife and eventually moved to California; moreover, his revelation in the memoir Spare has also played a part in the estrangement from the family.

Now, the insiders also claimed that "Harry occupies an unusual position because he has stepped away from the monarchy without ever really escaping its influence over his public identity. Much of the attention surrounding his charitable appearances comes from the fact that he is the King's son, rather than simply another campaigner.”

"That creates a difficult situation in which he retains the visibility associated with royalty but none of the official responsibilities that traditionally accompany it. There is an argument that returning to a defined public role could provide greater clarity for Harry, the palace and the organizations that want to work with him," they noted.

"Any realistic discussion about Harry returning would have to acknowledge that he and Meghan have established separate professional interests since leaving Britain. It is entirely possible to imagine a situation in which Harry undertakes certain royal responsibilities while Meghan continues pursuing her own projects.”

"Nevertheless, he remains a prince who spent much of his adult life representing the Crown and who understands the demands of public service. If the family could eventually reach an accommodation, even a limited role focusing on veterans and charitable work might offer a starting point. The difficulty is that personal reconciliation would have to come before any serious institutional discussions," the insiders further added.