SpaceX plans massive AI supercomputing campuses in Texas and Arizona

On Thursday, SpaceX announced plans to invest more than $74 billion in two supercomputing campuses in Texas and Arizona, expanding its artificial intelligence initiatives alongside its aerospace and orbital operations.

The AI segment of the Elon Musk-led company which went public in June accounted for the majority of quarterly revenue, reflecting a major strategic evolution beyond rockets and Starlink.

The development comes as Texas local leaders strive to temporarily regulate the industry while state legislators and officials explore long-term fixes.

The company said that the Texas project has already created more than 3,000 construction jobs and is projected to sustain more than 500 permanent jobs. SpaceX also promoted its investments in water and wastewater infrastructure and environmental cleanups in the area.

Space X said in a statement, “The project represents an extraordinary opportunity for South Texas.”

“Realizing its full potential will require a stable, competitive, and supportive policy environment that allows projects of this scale to move forward.”

SpaceX said the planned Arizona development is projected to generate roughly 5,500 temporary building positions and 1,000 long-term roles. Nonetheless, the project will capitalize on current clean energy assets and reinforce regional power networks reducing utility costs for co-op members by as much as 20%.