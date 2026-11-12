Shawn Mendes follows in Lewis Hamilton's footsteps with latest statement

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes on Thursday asked fellow artists to speak up against the senseless killing in Gaza.

In an Instagram post, Mendes wrote: I've been working on educating myself and learning as much as I can to understand where and how I can make a difference, and I am asking you to do the same."

He added, "My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this... I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help. These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It's our turn to do the same now. Let's normalize speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression."

Shawn Mendes’s appeal to end violence came hours after Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton said that Israel must allow aid trucks into Gaza, a day after he visited the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

Hamilton, a seven-times ‌world champion, arrived in El Arish on Tuesday, where he was briefed on how aid is prepared and coordinated before it is sent into Gaza, as he toured the Rafah crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent's aid warehouses.

"The past three years of Israel's genocide ⁠in Gaza is appalling. It's an injustice for people to be denied their freedom, their safety and their dignity. No human being should be treated as though their life matters less," the Ferrari driver wrote on Instagram.



