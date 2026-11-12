Scarlett Johansson spills on her family’s support for singing comeback

Scarlett Johansson revealed how her husband and daughter encourage her.

The acclaimed actor is set to lend her voice to the animated character Venus Nova in the upcoming Ray Gun. She will also sing five songs in the movie.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Scarlett opened up about her family’s unconditional support and how they encouraged her musical journey, stating, “My family’s extremely supportive.”

“My daughter is 12, and she’s really encouraging in a very moving way,” the Marvel star noted. “And my husband, Colin, is always so encouraging, too.”

“I’m very lucky,” she continued, “We all boost each other up as much as we can.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Scarlett got married to husband, Colin Kelly Jost in October 2020; moreover, the couple shares a son, Cosmo. She also has a 12-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett also said, “I did know that there were gonna be songs in this,” noting, “I think being able to do all parts of the character in that way was really, you know, that’s why you do it, right? To live the whole experience.”

While the director of the film, Brad Bird, told the outlet, “I knew that she’d done some [singing]. I didn’t know that she could do this.”

“It was a bonus for me that she was able to. I love that she just knocked it out of the park,” he further added.

For those unaware, Ray Gun is set to hit theaters on December 4, 2026.