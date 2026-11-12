Trump wants Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO: Here’s why

US President Donald Trump, sharing his thoughts, said that former Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia.

Trump said on social media, “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take ​his place.”

“A Legend replaces a Legend, he continued.”

Cook last year presented Trump with a custom-US made plaque displayed on a pure gold pedestal honoring the “American Manufacturing Program” after committing an extra $100 billion toward homegrown manufacturing.

Huang’s steep decline has accelerated after a series of explosive findings concerning his extramarital affairs including one with a woman whom American officials assess to be a Beijing spy. His departure has profound implications for the AI sector that has turned Huang into a global spokesperson touring the world in his signature leather jacket, promoting the potential of advanced chips, models and agents.

Trump, who has fostered strong relationships with leading US technology leaders during his second term, said on Monday that he had conversed with Huang and the chief executive informing him that he was unaware that the women associated with him were allegedly a spy. It is crucial to note that Huang is one of Trump’s closest allies in Silicon Valley and the correlation between the two dates back to 2025.