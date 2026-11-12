50 Cent offers Jensen Huang role at his production company

50 Cent shared an AI generated video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dancing with the rapper after reports said Huang stepped down from the company he co-founded.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper jokingly offered Huang a role as head of AI at his own production company.

“Jensen don’t sweat it come be head of AI at G-Unit film & television GLG GreenLightGang in full effect,” he wrote.

With his resignation, Huang has left the artificial intelligence industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an AI powerhouse, according to Reuters news agency.

Huang's exit caps a tumultuous week for Nvidia ‌as it grapples with the fallout of his two extramarital affairs that have plunged the company into its worst crisis ever.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates, the company said on Thursday.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest shareholder with a stake of about 3.61%, will exit the board as well.

Nvidia named former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chair.

Pressure had been mounting on Huang in recent days after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.